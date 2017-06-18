Two teens, one unresponsive, taken to hospital after water rescue

(Photo: Poudre Fire Rescue)

KUSA - A teenager who fell off a tube and into the Cache la Poudre River on Sunday was taken to the hospital by a helicopter.

Firefighters say the 18-year-old and 16-year-old were tubing together on the river when they went over a low-head dam near Watson Lake.

The younger teen became stuck, and firefighters -- with the help of bystanders -- were able to pull him to safety using a rope. He was alert and talking when rescued, but still transported to an area hospital.

The older boy fell off his tube, swept down river and was unresponsive when pulled from the water. Witnesses began CPR before he was flown to the hospital.

Neither boy was wearing a life jacket.

The Poudre River is currently flowing high and fast in many places. The Poudre Fire Authority recommends people stay out of the water during current conditions.

