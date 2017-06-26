Two-vehicle accident in Boulder County

(Photo: Sky9)

BOULDER COUNTY - A two-vehicle accident that occurred in Boulder County is causing traffic delays.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning near Highway 287 and Highway 52.

Highway 52 eastbound, West of Highway 287 has been closed.

Trooper Easton reports that the crash involved a silver hatchback and a street sweeper.

Crew are working to close down that intersection.

The passenger of the hatchback is reported as deceased, the driver is in serious condition.

