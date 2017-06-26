Two-vehicle accident in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY - A two-vehicle accident that occurred in Boulder County is causing traffic delays.
The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning near Highway 287 and Highway 52.
Highway 52 eastbound, West of Highway 287 has been closed.
Trooper Easton reports that the crash involved a silver hatchback and a street sweeper.
Crew are working to close down that intersection.
The passenger of the hatchback is reported as deceased, the driver is in serious condition.
We will update as information becomes available.
