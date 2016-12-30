Uber driver saves girl from sex trafficking

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Broncos offense worst since 1966Dec 30, 2016, 9:32 a.m.
-
CU's MacIntyre wins Dodd Trophy as coach of yearDec 30, 2016, 3:12 p.m.
-
Aurora to pay $325,000 over traffic stop after bank robberyDec 30, 2016, 12:26 p.m.