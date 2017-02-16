UCHealth to build comprehensive care center in Cherry Creek

A rendering of the 89,000-square-foot comprehensive health facility UCHealth plans to open in Cherry Creek in partnership with Brookhaven Capital Partners. (Photo: COURTESY OF UCHEALTH)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - UCHealth will open a comprehensive health-care facility in Cherry Creek that brings services like primary care and ambulatory surgery to a growing Denver neighborhood that does not have an abundance of health-care facilities.

The 89,000-square-foot outpatient center at 100 Cook Street is being developed in partnership with Brookhaven Capital Partners, an unusual move for the Aurora-based health system that has been on a building spree around the Denver area without a financial partner over the past few years.

It also is an unusual facility for the system, which has garnered attention — and some criticism — for putting higher-cost hospitals and free-standing emergency rooms in a number of wealthier suburbs.

The Cherry Creek building will include lower-acuity services such as primary care, women’s care, cancer care and imaging. The physicians and other health professionals who will work at the center will be there five days a week, with the exception of a few specialty doctors, in order to allow the surrounding community to treat the facility as a largely one-stop health center, said Will Cook, president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital.

