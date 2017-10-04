Unclean floors, kitchens found at Colorado veterans hospital

DENVER (AP) - Government inspectors found dirty floors, unclean kitchens and dusty vents when they checked on a veterans hospital in Denver and a small veterans clinic in southern Colorado, but they didn't say whether the conditions caused health problems for patients.



A report made public Wednesday by the Veterans Affairs Department said a February inspection found cleanliness problems in eight patient care areas and two areas where instruments are sterilized.



The report didn't specify whether the problems were in Denver or a small outpatient clinic in Salida, Colorado, which inspectors also visited.



VA spokeswoman Kristen Schabert says inspectors focused on the Denver hospital.



The VA says plans are in place to address the problems.



A new veterans medical center is under construction in suburban Aurora to replace the Denver facility.



___



Inspector general's report: http://bit.ly/2z0SkV0

© 2017 Associated Press