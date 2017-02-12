Union Station 'Day of Love' will help family of Scott Von Lanken

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 27, 2012: The historic Union Station is a downtown Denver, Colorado, landmark. (Photo: Robert Alexander, 2013 Robert Alexander)

KUSA - Union Station will recognize this Tuesday as a Day of Love in memory of fallen RTD officer Scott Von Lanken.

Several restaurants and stores will donate 10 percent of their proceeds to Von Lanken's family.

Participating merchants include Mercantile | Dining & Provision, the Cooper Lounge, Terminal Bar, Pigtrain Coffee Co., Milkbox Ice Creamery, Snooze – an A.M. Eatery, Tattered Cover, Next Door Union Station, Stoic & Genuine, Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Protein Bar.

Denver’s Alpine Bank and IMA Financial Group have pledged to match donations up to $3,000.

Von Lanken was shot and killed last month while on duty downtown in what investigators call an unprovoked attack.

The suspect remains in custody.

Von Lanken's wife says he was the family's sole provider.

For more information on how to participate in the Denver Union Station Day of Love, visit this site



RTD Transit Police and Allied Universal, Officer Von Lanken’s employer, have set up a memorial fund to help support his family through the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union. To make a donation directly, please contact the credit union at here or 303-458-6660.

