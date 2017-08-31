Unruly passenger removed from Denver-bound flight

A Southwest Airlines jet (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

KUSA - Local authorities had to help remove a passenger who became unruly Wednesday evening from a plane that was headed from Phoenix to Denver International Airport.

According to a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, the passenger in question was asked to deplane flight 948 at the request of the crew, but refused.

That person was later escorted off the plane, and all the other passengers continued on to Denver.

Southwest did not identify the passenger or say if they face any criminal charges for the incident.

