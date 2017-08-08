Crews are wokring to rescue ahiker that fell 40 feet. Photo courtesy Golden Fire-Rescue

A teenage hiker suffered back and elbow injuries after he reportedly fell 40 feet near Clear Creek Canyon.

Golden Fire-Rescue said their crews closed U.S. 6 in the area near Tunnel 2 in order to rescue the fallen hiker.

The hiker, 19, survived the fall but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Arvada Fire is also on scene to assist with the rescue.

The road was reopened nearly two hours after the hiker fell.

US 6 Clear Creek cyn open W of Golden,rescue operations complete — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 8, 2017

US Hwy. 6 has reopened after a rock climbing incident. #golden #JeffcoTrails — JCOS (@JeffcoOpenSpace) August 8, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV