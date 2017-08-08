KUSA
Close

Crews rescue fallen hiker at Clear Creek Canyon near US 6

Shaun Griswold, KUSA 3:52 PM. MDT August 08, 2017

A teenage hiker suffered back and elbow injuries after he reportedly fell 40 feet near Clear Creek Canyon.

Golden Fire-Rescue said their crews closed U.S. 6 in the area near Tunnel 2 in order to rescue the fallen hiker. 

The hiker, 19, survived the fall but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Arvada Fire is also on scene to assist with the rescue. 

The road was reopened nearly two hours after the hiker fell.

 

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories