US 6 closed in Clear Creek Canyon

KUSA - A semi-truck rollover and fuel spill closed US 6 in both directions in Clear Creek Canyon Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first confirmed the closure at around 10 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol says the semi is leaking diesel fuel – prompting a response from the hazardous materials team.

There’s no word yet on if anyone was injured.

The road closure is expected to last for hours. Drivers should take alternate routes.

