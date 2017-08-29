Vail Valley summer lodging revenue headed for new record

The 4,676-acre Battle Mountain Ranch (Photo: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES COLORADO PROPERTIES PHOTO)

VAIL, Colo. (AP) - Colorado's Vail Valley is on pace to set another lodging revenue record this summer.



The Vail Daily reports a recent study from Denver-based DestiMetrics tracked lodging revenue from 20 mountain resorts in eight states. Vail Valley lodges are part of that study.



An adviser to DestiMetrics, Ralf Garrison, says the Vail Valley the trend shows overall occupancy flat or down slightly compared to 2016, with increased revenue coming almost entirely from higher rates.



The growth in revenue and rate can be seen in the town of Vail's most recent sales tax report, covering sales in June. For that month, revenue, driven primarily by lodging taxes, grew 3.3 percent over the same month in 2016.



Garrison says supply and demand are fueling the growth in rate across the region.

© 2017 Associated Press