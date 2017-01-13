Van carrying rescued dogs involved in rollover crash

This 9 pound Yorkie is missing following a van crash in Pueblo.

PUEBLO - A van transporting rescue dogs from Houston to several shelters across Colorado crashed early Friday morning in Pueblo.

Pueblo Animal Services animal law enforcement responded to the crash along northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 77 around 3 a.m. Friday.

On its Facebook Rescued Pets Movement, based in Houston, says the driver of the van was killed in the crash.

The van was one of several transporting dogs from Houston's BARC shelter to Colorado. The group makes the trip every Friday.

The Pikes Peak Humane Society took in 23 of the 26 dogs believed to be in the van at the time of the crash. Several of them are being treated for minor injuries. Two rescue groups have come to the Humane Society and picked up 7 of the dogs.

Three dogs remain missing. One of them, a 9 pound Yorkie, was destined for Farfel's Farm in Boulder. The group was scheduled to receive a total of 3 dogs. The other two were in a separate van and arrived without incident.

The Pikes Peak Humane Society says they're encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for the missing dogs. They plan to do periodic searches of the area where the crash happened.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the driver, Charles Roberts, on Friday afternoon.

