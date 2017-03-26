Vandal targets Fort Collins Islamic Center

Damage to the Islamic Center of Fort Collins (Photo: Islamic Center of Fort Collins)

FORT COLLINS - The Islamic Center in Fort Collins was the target of vandalism early Sunday morning.

Windows were shattered, furniture overturned and a Bible was thrown in the prayer room. Rocks were thrown through windows with such force that they scuffed the opposing wall.

President of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins Tawfik AboEllail said according to the center's security footage, a young man in his 20s tried to break into the center about 4 a.m. Sunday using a screwdriver and rocks.

"Anything he could get a hold of, he wanted to damage," AboEllail said. "Thank god he didn't burn the building down."

AboEllail said the center will have to look into hiring a security agency for tighter surveillance moving forward.

Read more at the Coloradoan





