She sent her family a quick photo of Jason Aldean. Then, there was gunfire

"I knew it was gunshots to begin with, there was just no doubt in my mind," Olmsted said.

A man nearby shielded them.

"This guy that we didn't know at all and he put himself over the top of us," she said.

They eventually hid under the stage until a police officer gave them the okay to come out.

"The worst part for me was all the grieving we could hear as we went out," Olmsted said. "People that were with people that had died."

Out of the venue, they found safety at a nearby hotel.

"So we're just going down knocking on doors and finally these two guys open the door and we go 'can we come stay in your room for a while please?’ and they said okay," she said.

When they were finally able to get back into their hotel room, Olmsted posted on Facebook to let her loved ones know she was okay.

Now, back home, Olmsted wants to get back to normal.

"I don't want to be a victim from this anymore," she said. "I don't know how to go about doing that exactly but that's our goal, to be back to our normal selves."

She says remembering the good and looking forward is a start.

"You always think it's not going to be you," she said. "So when it is you, I don't think you could ever be prepared. You have to choose how you want to deal with it. I think I could use it for strength to know that, 'hey we survived this.'"