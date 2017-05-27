Vehicle drives into pet supply store in Thornton

(Photo: Courtesy Thornton Fire Department)

THORNTON, COLO. - A vehicle drove into a pet supply store Saturday, Thornton Fire tweeted.

The vehicle drove into Muttz at 13691 Colorado Blvd. There were no injuries or structural damage.

Vehicle drives thru Muttz pet care (13691 Colo Blvd) TFD tech rescue team, E75, M75, BC71, SAM71 on scene. No injuries or structural damage. pic.twitter.com/KWrpx1IXLj — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) May 27, 2017

