KUSA
Close

Vehicle drives into pet supply store in Thornton

This afternoon an SUV went right through the front of a pet store in Thornton.

Sarah Anderson, KUSA 5:52 PM. MDT May 27, 2017

THORNTON, COLO. - A vehicle drove into a pet supply store Saturday, Thornton Fire tweeted.

The vehicle drove into Muttz at 13691 Colorado Blvd. There were no injuries or structural damage.

Keep watching this page at 9NEWS for further updates.

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories