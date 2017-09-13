Vehicle hits and kills black bear in Loveland

A vehicle struck a black bear in Loveland Saturday night. (Photo: Courtesy of Jeff Fenske)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A black bear that made its way to a Loveland road was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

Loveland police officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash where the black bear was hit in the 1000 block of South Lincoln Avenue, and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer was contacted to pick up the bear at about 10 p.m.

Lt. Jan Burreson of the Loveland Police Department said a passerby who took a picture of the bear posted it to social media, which led to other people to go to the scene to see the bear.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said the bear was not ear tagged and its age is unknown. The bear was already dead when the wildlife officer made it to the scene of the crash.

