Vehicle, light rail train collide in Lakewood

Allison Sylte, KUSA 1:35 PM. MST November 07, 2017

KUSA - No one was seriously hurt after a light rail train and car collided at a Lakewood intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Lakewood Police tweeted that the apparent accident occurred near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Quail Street. The investigation closed the roads in the area. 

The person driving the car involved sustained minor injuries, according to Lakewood Police.

No one aboard the light rail was hurt.

RTD tweeted that in wake of the crash, W Line trains are experiencing 15 to 20 minute delays. 

