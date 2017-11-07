Vehicle, light rail train collide in Lakewood

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - No one was seriously hurt after a light rail train and car collided at a Lakewood intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Lakewood Police tweeted that the apparent accident occurred near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Quail Street. The investigation closed the roads in the area.

Accident at 8th & Quail involving vehicle and RTD light-rail. Very minor injuries to vehicle operator, none on train. Intersection closed for a while. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 7, 2017

The person driving the car involved sustained minor injuries, according to Lakewood Police.

No one aboard the light rail was hurt.

RTD tweeted that in wake of the crash, W Line trains are experiencing 15 to 20 minute delays.

Due to an accident at 8th Avenue crossing, W Line trains are experiencing 15-20 min delays. Updates as available. https://t.co/OM1vK9OxGl — RTD (@RideRTD) November 7, 2017

