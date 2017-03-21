Verify: Is our warm weather because of climate change?

VERIFY – YOU’VE GOT QUESTIONS, WE’LL FIND ANSWERS

THE QUESTION

Colorado’s warm weather this March prompted questions from our viewers about whether the higher temperatures are the result of climate change.

WHAT WE FOUND

For answers, we turned to Jake Crouch. He’s a climate scientist at a federal agency called the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The simple answer is, sort of. It’s hard to take the temperature from a specific place on a specific day, week or month and relate that directly to climate change.

This represents the difference between weather and climate.

“When we talk about climate change, it’s a really big thing,” Crouch said. “It’s changes occurring over the entire globe over time. Sometimes what you’re observing in your backyard, isn’t necessarily reflective of what’s happening.”

However, you can look at a trend, like a warmer than average March, and see whether that fits within the larger climate change trend.

The best way to explain this, Crouch said, it to pretend you have a die in your hands.

Over time, if you rolled that die a lot, you would expect to roll the same number of ones, twos, three, fours, fives and sixes.

It’s the same with record cold and hot temperatures.

“If the climate wasn’t changing and everything was stationary, you would expect to see the same number of cold records as warm records,” Crouch said.

But, if the die is loaded to favor ones and twos, you’d still get threes, fours, fives and sixes. You would just get fewer of them over time.

Climate change is like a loaded die.

The cold days would still happen, but they would be statistically less frequent and not as cold as they used to be.

Crouch said this is what he’s seeing in his research with the National Centers for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA.

“Daily warm temperature records are outpacing the cold daily records two to one,” Crouch said. “Climate change has made the odds favor a warm March and more warm Marches going forward.”

That doesn’t mean next March won’t be cold and full of snow in Colorado.

“We do still have weather … ,” Crouch said. “But once you start loading the dice, you’re favoring certain outcomes more than others.”

