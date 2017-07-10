Verify: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's State of the City address

Mayor Michael Hancock (Photo: KUSA FILE)

DENVER - The 9NEWS Verify team is watching Mayor Michael Hancock's State of the City address. We will post live updates where we fact-check his claims.

CLAIM: “We have helped drive the creation of 3,000 affordable homes over the past four years … Nearly 1,000 more are under construction, and over 1,500 on top of that will get started over the next year.”

VERDICT: True

You can see all the homes and apartments the city has helped build by clicking the link here. And the first page of this Affordable Housing Update document shows the 1,563 housing units the city expects to break ground on in the next year.

CLAIM: “Today, 73 percent of Denver commuters drive to and from work in cars by themselves.”

VERDICT: Needs Context

The 2015 American Community Survey, which is part of the U.S. Census Bureau, puts the number of Denver County commuters who drove to work alone at 73 percent.

But the number of solo drivers drops to 40 for people who live in the downtown core, according to the Downtown Denver Partnership 2016 commuter survey.

Neither data set includes commuters from Arvada, Aurora, Westminster and Highlands Ranch who commute from outside the county.

What's interesting to note in the ACS' five-year average for Denver's solo commuters is 70 percent, suggesting that the city is trending towards driving to work alone. The same is true for the Downtown Denver Partnership survey, which noted 2016 was the first year that downtown dwellers drove more than they took public transportation.

CLAIM: “Eighty percent of Denver’s recent development is happening in only 20 percent of the city. That’s intentional, based on our strategic land-use plan, Blueprint Denver.”

VERDICT: True

“The ‘areas of change’ as designated in Blueprint Denver in 2002 represented only about 20 percent of the city land area, and in recent years we’ve seen the vast majority of investment in terms of estimated construction materials and labor costs (captured in permit data) in these areas,” Denver Planning and Development spokesperson Andrea Burns wrote in an email.

CLAIM: “We’ve launched our new $150 million affordable housing fund.”

VERDICT: Needs Context

The city anticipates raising this much over the next decade through new taxes and fees, according to The Denver Post. The money is earmarked to go to housing subsidies and buying land for lower income housing. It’s expected to raise $10 million in the first year.

CLAIM: “In 2011, when I walked into the Mayor’s office, we faced almost double-digit unemployment, we hadn’t hired a police officer or firefighter in years, and city services had been slashed for three years straight because of the recession.”

VERDICT: TRUE

Unemployment hit 9.3 percent in 2011. In fact, Mayor Hancock’s first budget called for furloughs for non-emergency personnel and the elimination of 95 positions.

CLAIM: “Today our economy employs more people than ever before. 2.3 percent unemployment is pretty incredible.”

VERDICT: TRUE

Denver has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

We will update on these and other topics as information becomes available.

