Can an egg really cook on asphalt in extreme Valley temps? We tried it to find out.

It's one of the most common and stereotypical sayings you will hear during the Valley's extreme summer temperatures.

"It's so hot outside you can cook an egg on the sidewalk!"

But is that actually possible? Our 12 News team wanted to put that theory to the test.

At about 3 p.m., near the hottest point of the day, temperatures got up to 118 degrees on Monday.

Our team placed a raw egg on the asphalt for 1 hour to see just how far the egg would could. We were in downtown Phoenix, where the buildings and streets hold the heat for a long time.

The result....depends on how you like your eggs:

At 3:00 p.m. when the egg was cracked, there were no signs of initial activity when the egg hit the asphalt.

At 3 p.m. the egg was cracked and laid down on the incredibly hot asphalt. (Photo: Conley, Cole)

At 3:15 p.m., the edges of the egg began to look a little crispy.

At 3:15 p.m. there were signs of frying around the edges of the egg. (Photo: Conley, Cole)

At 3:30 p.m., the yolk of the egg facing closest to the sun began to cook and the whites were continuing to fry.

At 3:30 p.m. the yolk of the egg began to cook and the edges of the egg were very crispy. (Photo: Conley, Cole)

At 3:45 p.m., the outer layer of the yolk had progressed in its cooking and the whites were fried to the asphalt.

At 3:45 p.m. the outer layer of the yolk was partially cooked and the whites of the egg were fried to the asphalt. (Photo: Conley, Cole)

At 4 p.m., it looked as if the egg could pass for an "over-easy" style egg.

After 1 hour, the egg was partially cooked and could pass as an "over-easy" egg. (Photo: Conley, Cole)

It's safe to say the egg cooked, but only to a certain extent. It could pass as an "over-easy" style egg, but it's hard to say that it cooked to a level that would be safe to consume.

Maricopa County even confirms in their "fact or fiction" webpage on heat, that it is possible to cook an egg in these extreme temperatures.

This experiment proves just how hot our asphalt can get. It's always a good reminder to be extremely careful with your dogs and children during the summer time.

This isn't the first time our team has attempted to make food out of the Valley's extreme temperatures.

You may remember a few years ago when the Arizona car cookies went viral on social media.

And you can't forget the chocolate covered strawberry's that the 12 News team enjoyed!

And just for fun, we wanted to see if we could really warp a vinyl record.

Although it is fun to experiment in the extreme heat, it's always important to remember just how dangerous it can be.

Make sure to never leave your pets or children in your car, and stay indoors while hydrating as much as possible during the excessive heat warnings.

