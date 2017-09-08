VERIFY: Do you have to leave during a mandatory evacuation?

ATLANTA -- If you're in Irma's path, do you need to get out now?

There has been a lot of different information floating around out there on social media about evacuations. So 11Alive dug into what's true and what's false about mandatory evacuations in Georgia.

In short, if you're in a mandatory evacuation area you need to leave. That means that if you live along the Georgia Coast, you almost certainly are going to be forced to evacuate.

Maps released by Governor Nathan Deal and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) show exactly which areas people need to leave. It includes all areas east of I-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that would be impacted by the potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma.

11Alive spoke with GEMA officials who said that if you're in the highlighted areas, get out sooner than later.

We are already hearing about major traffic headaches and lots of time spent waiting on the interstate.

The governor plans to hold a news conference updating all of this information on Friday at 10 a.m. So there may be even more areas impacted. 11Alive will be watching this storm around the clock to keep you updated on the areas of greatest concern.

