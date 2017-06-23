Verify: Fridge implicated in London apartment fire not sold in U.S.

The charred remains of Grenfell Tower, a 24-story apartment block in London's North Kensington section that was hit by a devastating fire on June 14 that killed at least 79 people. (Photo: Will Oliver, EPA)

When investigators in London announced that a refrigerator likely caused the deadly Grenfell apartment fire , we received questions about whether Hotpoint ever sold that model in the United States.

WHAT WE FOUND

We reached out to Whirpool, which owns a controlling share of Hotpoint's parent company, to find out.

Hotpoint does sell refrigerators in the United States, but this specific model ( FF175BP or FF175BG) was never sold in America, according to an email from Whirpool's communications team.

The refrigerator was also discontinued in 2009 -- five years before Whirpool bought a controlling share of its parent company.

Whirpool said in a statement Friday that the company is helping to investigate and test this specific refrigerator to determine whether a recall is warranted.

"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations," according to the statement. "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy."

