Verify: Japanese internment debate at the Colorado Capitol

9NEWS interviews state Rep. Phil Covarrubias (R-Brighton).

VERIFY – YOU’VE GOT QUESTIONS, WE’LL FIND ANSWERS

THE QUESTION

We’ve heard from half a dozen viewers who accused state Rep. Phil Covarrubias (R-Brighton) of condoning the incarceration of Japanese-Americans during WWII.

The story stems from a post on the left-leaning ColoradoPols website and was picked up by The Huffington Post. Both websites use video of Covarrubias speaking on the floor of the Colorado House of Representatives Wednesday about a bill that would give Colorado politicians protection from participating in any federal program they deem unconstitutional.

Democratic supporters call it a states’ rights bill while Republicans, like Covarrubias, call it a sanctuary state bill.

WHAT WE FOUND

Here’s what Covarrubias said on during his floor speech Wednesday.

“We keep hearing about how things went down with the Japanese people,” Covarrubias said. “For anybody that has never been in the heat of combat, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and all of that was going on, there’s no time to ask questions and find out who’s a citizen and who’s not.”

To figure out whether what he said should be taken as a defense of U.S. internment camps, we went straight to the source and asked him if that’s what he meant.

“God, no. It’s horribly sad that that kind of stuff ever took place in our history,” Covarrubias said.

He explained that what he was trying to communicate to his colleagues was the fear people had at the time.

“It seemed like we were skipping over that as we were having debate on the floor,” Covarrubias said.

It’s the same way he feels about the debate over immigration. Lawmakers shouldn’t dismiss the real fears and concerns people have.

But he doesn’t think those fears ever justify rounding people up and putting them in camps.

“Was the whole thing wrong? Absolutely,” Covarrubias said. “It was horrifying, wrong and sad to do. I’m not trying to make justification for anything.”

He acknowledged that perhaps he didn’t use the best phrasing when trying to make his point.

“You know, it’s hard sometimes when you’re trying to do the best you can do,” Covarrubias said.

BOTTOM LINE

We can see how people listening to Covarrubias’ floor speeches Wednesday could have walked away with the impression he tried to justify America’s internment of Japanese people.

But Covarrubias swears that is not what he meant.

