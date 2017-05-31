Verify: What is the world's largest sports complex?

Rocky Mountain Sports Park

VERIFY – YOU'VE GOT QUESTIONS, WE'LL FIND ANSWERS

A 9NEWS project to make sure what you’ve heard is true, accurate, verified. Want us to verify something for you? Email verify@9news.com

THE QUESTION

Rocky Mountain Sports Park announced Tuesday that it’s building “the world’s largest sports park in Windsor.”

That claim – being the world’s largest – got the Verify team wondering how you quantify that claim.

WHAT WE FOUND

We started with RMSP and asked how they justify their claim that the development would be the world’s largest.

“Our research shows we are the largest sports park due to the number of acres for the project,” marketing directory Shawn Logan said. “Sixty-five fields is the largest number of fields we have seen and over 700,000 sq. ft. of indoor facilities for our athletes.”

A fact sheet on the complex puts the exact acreage at 413.

Then, we reached out to Guinness World Records to see if this is a category it tracks.

“While we do monitor this category, at the moment we do not have a record holder,” spokeswoman Sofia Rocher said. “In order for this to be recognized, we would need an application to be sent our way to be reviewed.”

Without Guinness or another authoritative body to assess these claims, we turned to the Internet to see whether we could find a larger complex.

We couldn’t find one bigger in the United States.

In 2014, a sports complex in Westfield, Indiana claimed it was the largest built in the United States.

It’s called Grand Park, and it’s 400 acres with 57 fields. That’s slightly smaller than the one planned for Windsor.

But we did find a complex with more fields in England.

The Hackney Marshes is home to 88 “full-size football fields” aka soccer fields. It’s smaller in terms of overall acreage though.

Sports complexes built around the world for the Olympics were larger, however, most of those are no longer in regular use and many – including the ones used most recently for the Rio Summer Games in 2016 -- have fallen into a state of disrepair.

BOTTOM LINE

If RSMP builds its facilities as planned, it would probably boast the most fields and acreage of any sports complex currently in use in the United States. We can’t say for certain.

But the world claim falls short when it comes to number of athletic fields in one place.

And if you were looking for the largest sports facility ever built, regardless of whether it was intended for continuous use, you’d likely give the title to an Olympic complex.

