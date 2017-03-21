What did Gorsuch say about maternity leave?

(Photo: ANDREW HARRER | BLOOMBERG)

A judge’s job is to determine who is telling the truth, but this week Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch found himself at the center of his own “he said, she said” controversy.

A former University of Colorado Law School student named Jennifer Sisk accused Gorsuch of telling her ethics class that women use companies for maternity benefits and companies should protect themselves by asking potential female hires about their plans for a family.

Sisk made her accusations in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which started hearings on Gorsuch’s confirmation Monday.

Gorsuch forcefully denied ever saying anything like that Tuesday.

Neither Judge Gorsuch nor the student can prove what happened in class on April 19th 2016.

There's no recording as far as we know; just two different accounts. Both have some supporting evidence, but there’s no smoking gun.

Here is Sisk’s side of the story.

She wrote in her letter that Gorsuch said “‘many’ women use their companies for maternity benefits and then leave the company after the baby is born.”

And she accused him of outlining “how law firms, and companies in general, had to ask female interviewees about pregnancy plans in order to protect the company.”

Sisk, who worked for former Democratic Sen. Mark Udall, can’t prove that’s what he said. What she can prove is that she complained to the university about Judge Gorsuch at the time.

Alliance for Justice, a group working with Sisk, sent 9NEWS an email from the university promising to talk with Gorsuch about her concerns at the end of the semester.

The university confirmed that officials met with Sisk in a statement, adding that it failed to follow up with the judge as promised because the school changed deans.

9NEWS also received a screenshot of a post Sisk made on Facebook April 20, 2016 where she characterized Gorsuch as a rich white man “reminding me the true purpose of the law is money except for women lawyers where the true purpose is money until you’re lucky enough to find a man willing to knock you up.”

Gorsuch has a different version of events.

He told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday that the subject of pregnancy and women came up during his ethics class because it was a question from the textbook he used called Ethical Problems in the Practice of Law.

“It's directed at young women, because sadly this is a reality they sometimes face,” Gorsuch told the committee.

We got a copy of that section of the textbook from its author, Phillip Schrag.

An excerpt of legal textbook Ethical Problems in the Practice of Law. (Photo: Rittiman, Brandon)

The question it poses is to imagine yourself as a female law student applying for a summer job. You’re recently married and know you plan to have children in a few years. You’re also not sure you plan to continue working at the firm afterwards. The person interviewing you asks if you plan to have children in the next few years. How do you respond?

“And we talk about the pros and the cons in a Socratic dialogue, that they can think through for themselves how they might answer that very difficult question,” Gorsuch said. “And Senator, I do ask for a show of hands, not about the question you asked, but about the following question, and I ask it of everybody, how many of you have had questions like this asked of you in the employment environment? An inappropriate question about your family planning. And I am shocked every year, Senator, how many young women raise their hand. It's disturbing to me."

Gorsuch’s version of events is supported by another student from the same class.

His name is Will Hauptman. He’s a registered Democrat, and he also wrote a letter to the judiciary committee.

“The seriousness with which the judge asked us to consider these realities reflected his desire to make us aware of them, not any animus against a career or group,” Hauptman wrote. “And despite the soberness that these topics sometimes imparted on the class, our conversations were always respectful and cordial.”

Hauptman went on to write that he would have remembered if Gorsuch talked about women and pregnancy the way Sisk described.

“The statements would have greatly upset me,” Hauptman wrote. “And I would not be writing you in support of the judge if I felt he would not treat all people with equal dignity.”

And in case you’re curious what the authors of the text book think, Schrag and his co-author Lisa Lerman sent 9NEWS the following statement:

“The problem is of course designed to stimulate student discussion about discrimination as well about how to combat it. We think that the judge should be commended for choosing to teach a problem about sex discrimination. Many other teachers would shy away from teaching topics that some students might regard as sensitive.”

We can't prove how Gorsuch talked about this topic in his class. We can prove he was supposed to explore the ethics of this type of scenario.

