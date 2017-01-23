Vet says 'pack mentality' contributed to Urban Farm animal attack

(Photo: Eric Kehe, KUSA)

DENVER - State officials, along with Denver Police, believe two pet dogs killed 11 animals at the Denver Urban Farm at Stapleton on Sunday.

Officials say both dogs are registered as pets in Colorado.

Initially, there were concerns people may have been involved in the bizarre attack.

They are trying to locate the owner or owners while the dogs, that witnesses say were lab mixes about 50-60 pounds, remain in animal control's custody.

Nine sheep and goats along with two rabbits were found dead Sunday morning.

This happens when dogs have what is commonly referred to as "pack mentality," or when dogs think and act as a group. Veterinarians refer to it as social facilitation.

While it's known to happen, Dr. Michelle Smith with Stapleton Veterinary Hospital considers this particular situation very rare.

"It seems highly unusual that they would kill that many animals at once," Dr. Smith said. "The animals might have just died from exhaustion and fear, which is sad."

Amy Marrs and her daughter Monica have been coming to the Urban Farm for years. Dakota, their prize-winning boer goat, was expecting triplets in a couple of weeks.

"She was a super special member of the family," Marrs said. "We loved watching her grow."

Dakota was one of 10 animals killed Sunday. Marrs said she doesn't blame the dogs or their owners, but wants to remind people about what domesticated animals can do.

"I want to be angry but I'm not. I'm just angry that it happened to all of our animals," Marrs said. "I think we, as dog owners, need to understand that this can happen."

Marrs said the farm is still lucky that half of the goats and sheep that would have been in the enclosure were away this weekend at the Stock Show.

The Urban Farm will stay open. They hope to repopulate the farm with the five sheep and goats that are remaining.

