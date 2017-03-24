Office shooting victim was nicest, goofiest guy

Justin Doe

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - Justin Doe was the type of guy who would do anything for anyone.

"He was the guy that you could call at 1 in the morning if you just woke up and were having a stressful time in your life," said Tim Huebbe, who was once Doe's roommate. "He'd answer the phone."

Huebbe will no longer be able to make that call. Doe, one of his best friends, was shot and killed Wednesday morning outside a Centennial business.

RELATED Arrest made in Centennial office shooting

Now he and Doe's high school classmates Andrew McLean and Abdu Arzate are searching for answers. All of them say Doe was goofy, adventurous and someone who could always be counted on in a time of need.

"Anytime we were in a situation, a problem, you know we could always count on him and call him," said Abdu Arzate, who attended Monarch High School with Doe. "We'd be sitting there talking with him and he's like I got you, say no more. It's just one of the things that we're going to miss."

None of them can understand what happened to him on Wednesday. They say he got along with everyone and had no enemies.

"That's why we're so puzzled," said Huebbe. "We cant understand why this would happen to him. I was in disbelief he was the last guy that you would think that this would ever happen to."

His friends say he wanted to be cremated and have his ashes grow into a tree, something that's known as a living urn.

"It will be nice to see his tree grow," said Andew McLean. "We'll all give the tree a hug and all become tree huggers."

They've started a gofundme page to help make Doe's final wishes a reality.

"He always watched over us. He was a guardian angel in person to all of us," said Arzate. He would always be there to help give a helping hand to anyone that needs it. He would be the kind of person that would open the door to you whether he knew you or not. Just respected everyone, respected life and appreciated life."

© 2017 KUSA-TV