Video shows incredible rescue near 14er

KUSA - Officials had little hope that they would find Shuei Kato alive.

But they did, despite the fact he spent three nights in freezing conditions near remote Missouri Mountain.

All he had was a jacket, a few granola bars and a boiling pot. He says he was inspired by Bear Grylls.

The Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management shared several videos of the rescue, including the moment Kato was found – and when an Army National Guard helicopter was lowered onto the mountain to rescue him.

