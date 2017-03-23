VIDEO: small plane makes belly landing in Greeley

(Photo: Greeley Fire Department)

KUSA - A small plane made a belly landing at the Greeley Airport on Monday.

Thursday, the Greeley Fire department shared this video of the scary incident.

Firefighters say the pilot radioed that he was having landing gear problems.

With crews on the ground, he made several passes over the airport to burn off some fuel before attempting a landing sans landing gear.

He put it down safely and wasn't injured.

