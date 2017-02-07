Close Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 12:41 PM. MST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Flight attendants fighting human trafficking The most Colorado thing: This Subaru is not for sale Man killed at Sheridan light rail station Teen who disappeared in 1983 still missing Man arrested for first degree murder after toddler's death Police investigating graffiti on DPD sign Next Question: The right way to make a U-turn RAW: Mike Pence votes to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary Grand Mesa is drowning in January snow Move Over campaign launches today More Stories Betsy DeVos confirmed Education secretary in historic vote Feb. 7, 2017, 10:29 a.m. Unsolved: The disappearance of Beth Miller Feb. 7, 2017, 5:00 a.m. Where Denver ranks among best places to live Feb. 7, 2017, 8:55 a.m.
