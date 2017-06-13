Volunteers needed to construct tenderfoot trail

SILVERTHORNE - The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District (FDRD) and Summit County Off-Road Riders (SCORR) are looking for volunteers to help construct up to a half mile of new trail.

Last year the trail, located north of the water tanks and Oro Grande Trail in Dillon, Colorado, was created using a mini-excavator to remove trees and stumps.

Once finished the new trail will be a connection between Straight Creek Road with Tenderfoot Mountain and Frey Gulch and be five miles long.

Those interested will need to be ready for some hard work hauling downed trees, dispersing the berm of soil, raking and leveling the trail, feathering the backslope, using wheelbarrows, and compacting imported mineral soil.

Volunteers can sign up at www.FDRD.org and will need to meet at 8:30 a.m. near the Dillon water tank.

For additional information, contact Friends of Dillon Ranger District at 970-626-3449 or the Dillon Ranger District at 970-468-5400.

© 2017 KUSA-TV