Vote on Denver Comic Con's beer name!

(Photo: Courtesy of Colorado Craft Beer Week 2017)

DENVER - Submissions to name Denver Comic Con's specially brewed beer have closed, and voting to determine the winner is in full swing.

(Or what about full chug? Full quaff?)

Here are the four finalists, which means time to play 'Guess that reference!"

Demopourgon

I am Brewt!

Princess Pilsner

Sonic Brewdriver

As of this article's writing, "I am Brewt!" is in the lead with 170 likes. Cast your vote here. You can vote for them all if you wish, but you can only vote once for each.

Winner of the contest will see their name illustrated by chosen comic book artist and receive a prize package that includes a year's worth of free beer and a Comic Con bear tap handle. Voters just get personal satisfaction.

(Guess that references answers are Stranger Things, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars and Doctor Who. Did you get them all?)

