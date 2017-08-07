KUSA
Close

Wall collapse traps 2 in Denver

Allison Sylte, KUSA 11:17 AM. MDT August 07, 2017

DENVER - Two men were pulled from the rubble after a wall collapsed near Federal Boulevard and West 38th Avenue Monday morning. 

Denver firefighters say they are evaluating a third person for injuries at the scene, which is located at 3137 W. Denver Pl. 

It's unclear how severely the two men pulled from the rubble were injured. All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also didn't say what caused the wall to collapse in the first place. 

Denver Fire first tweeted about the incident at around 10 a.m. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories