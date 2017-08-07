Wall collapse traps 2 in Denver

(Photo: Denver Fire Department)

DENVER - Two men were pulled from the rubble after a wall collapsed near Federal Boulevard and West 38th Avenue Monday morning.

Denver firefighters say they are evaluating a third person for injuries at the scene, which is located at 3137 W. Denver Pl.

It's unclear how severely the two men pulled from the rubble were injured. All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also didn't say what caused the wall to collapse in the first place.

Denver Fire first tweeted about the incident at around 10 a.m.

3137 W. Denver Pl. Wall collapse with two people trapped under the wall and rubble. DFD extricating the patients now. pic.twitter.com/arAgTVkCbx — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 7, 2017

UPDATE: 3137 W. Denver Pl. Two adult males dug out and removed from the collapse area and a third is being evaluated on scene. pic.twitter.com/iPjznNfhdX — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 7, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV