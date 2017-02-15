Warm weather closes ice rink at Evergreen Lake

The ice rink at Evergreen Lake has closed for the season. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

EVERGREEN – Warm weather has prompted officials to close the outdoor ice rink at Evergreen Lake for the season.

Melting ice in recent weeks has been preventing people from ice skating and playing hockey on the lake.

The Evergreen Park and Recreation District says the Lake House will still be open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can rent it out for 50 percent off through March 8.

