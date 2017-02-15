Warm weather closes ice rink at Evergreen Lake

EVERGREEN – Warm weather has prompted officials to close the outdoor ice rink at Evergreen Lake for the season.
Melting ice in recent weeks has been preventing people from ice skating and playing hockey on the lake.
The Evergreen Park and Recreation District says the Lake House will still be open on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can rent it out for 50 percent off through March 8.
Evergreen Lake Skating Season Over https://t.co/0HLwJ7KJUa pic.twitter.com/TUkyBYwHUT— Evergreen Recreation (@EvergreenRec) February 15, 2017
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs