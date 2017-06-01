WATCH: Dash cam video shows South Metro firefighters approaching fiery tanker truck crash

South Metro dash cam video

KUSA - We know what firefighters were looking at as they approached a fiery crash on I-25.

South Metro Fire released dash cam video, captured on Wednesday, that shows firefighters driving up to the where a tanker truck crashed on the interstate.

The video shows a close-up view of the black smoke billowing up from the truck.

