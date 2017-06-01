KUSA
Close

WATCH: Dash cam video shows South Metro firefighters approaching fiery tanker truck crash

Dash cam video shows South Metro Fire Rescue truck approaching, fighting I-25 tanker fire

Erin Powell, KUSA 4:48 PM. MDT June 01, 2017

KUSA - We know what firefighters were looking at as they approached a fiery crash on I-25.

South Metro Fire released dash cam video, captured on Wednesday, that shows firefighters driving up to the where a tanker truck crashed on the interstate.

The video shows a close-up view of the black smoke billowing up from the truck.

Watch clips of the raw footage in the video above.

RELATED: Family of driver in fiery I-25 crash thanks CDOT, emergency responders

WATCH: Videos show scale of I-25 tanker fire

RELATED: I-25 reopens after tanker fire

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories