WATCH: Dash cam video shows South Metro firefighters approaching fiery tanker truck crash

KUSA - We know what firefighters were looking at as they approached a fiery crash on I-25.
South Metro Fire released dash cam video, captured on Wednesday, that shows firefighters driving up to the where a tanker truck crashed on the interstate.
The video shows a close-up view of the black smoke billowing up from the truck.
Watch clips of the raw footage in the video above.
RELATED: Family of driver in fiery I-25 crash thanks CDOT, emergency responders
WATCH: Videos show scale of I-25 tanker fire
RELATED: I-25 reopens after tanker fire
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs