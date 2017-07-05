Watch: Wild video shows large water main break in Denver

This crazy video of a water main break at W. 29th Avenue and Zuni Street in the Highlands area was provided by Scott Willey's page SW digital over on Vimeo.

It shows water covering Zuni Street with a pretty intense-looking current. People can be spotted taking their own videos and just generally marveling at the speed and amount of water.

The break has brought crews from Denver Water to the area - they'll shut off the water and then start repairs.

29th from Zuni to Umatilla is closed to traffic and 15th Street from Umatilla to Platte is also shut down because of the break. Officers from Denver Police are in the area and helping public works. They're asking residents to avoid the standing (or rushing) water if at all possible (meaning don't ride your bike, walk or drive through it).

No word yet on the cause of the break, but torrents of water are coming from under the road. No word on injuries at the time of this writing.

Main break at 29th and Zuni. Crews responding now. Will work to shut off water, then begin repairs. More info to follow when available. — Denver Water (@DenverWater) July 6, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV