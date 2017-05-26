KUSA
Water main break creates huge sinkhole in Denver

A water main break at 13th and Tennyson caused a pretty big sinkhole that swallowed up a car.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 6:22 AM. MDT May 26, 2017

DENVER - A sinkhole caused by a water main break swallowed up a car in Denver early Friday morning.

At about 1 a.m., a vehicle drove into a sinkhole at Tennyson Street and 13th Avenue after a 12’’ pipe broke.

No one was injured, and crews have since removed the vehicle.

Denver Water says at least 12 homes in the area are without water until the pipe is back in service.

Road repairs are expected to last throughout the day.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


