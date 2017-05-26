Water main break creates huge sinkhole in Denver

Sinkhole at 13th and Tennyson. (Photo: Denver Water)

DENVER - A sinkhole caused by a water main break swallowed up a car in Denver early Friday morning.

At about 1 a.m., a vehicle drove into a sinkhole at Tennyson Street and 13th Avenue after a 12’’ pipe broke.

No one was injured, and crews have since removed the vehicle.

Sinkhole at 13th and Tennyson. (Photo: KUSA)

Denver Water says at least 12 homes in the area are without water until the pipe is back in service.

Road repairs are expected to last throughout the day.

