Denver Water says the pipe that broke has a 24-inch diameter

DENVER - Denver Water has restored service to customers after a water main break sent water gushing through the Lower Highlands Saturday afternoon.

The 24-inch pipe ruptured at West 29th Avenue and Zuni Street, sending a river of water downhill over Interstate 25 and into the streets, parking lots, and stores. Numerous cars were either damaged or totaled.

The break temporarily shut off access to water for four buildings in the area.

West 29th Avenue remains closed between Zuni Street and Umatilla Street while Denver Water repairs the road and cleans up the area.

At least one lane on 29th will open for morning rush.

Denver Water says at least one lane on West 29th Avenue is scheduled to reopen for the morning commute. The stretch of road is expected to completely reopen by Monday afternoon.

Denver Water says the break was likely caused by temperature fluctuations or a failure in a weak section of the pipe.The pipe’s age, corrosion, and water flow can also contribute to these type of breaks.

Denver Water plans to further evaluate the pipe’s condition to help reduce the risk of future breaks.

