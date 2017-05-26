Water World delays opening due to weather

Water World (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - If a trip to Water World's opening day is how you like to start your summer, you'll have to wait just a little bit longer.

The water park was originally scheduled to open on Saturday, May 27. Unfortunately, the weather decided it wasn't ready for summer just yet.

The current forecast for Saturday has a high around 60 degrees with possible lightning. According to Water World's website, forecasted high temperatures for our area must generally be at least 72 degrees or warmer for the park to open.

Weather permitting, Water World still plans to open on Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV