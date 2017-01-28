Water main break reported in Denver

Water main break in Denver on Saturday (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Denver Police are responding to a water main break in the area of 29th Avenue and Zuni Street on Saturday afternoon.

The intersection is closed for traffic. Other streets are expected to close.

Denver Water says the pipe that broke has a 24-inch diameter, water officials said that is fairly large for a pipe.

