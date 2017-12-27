'We don't know what happened': train back open after derailment

A day after one of its historic train cars derailed, the Georgetown Loop railroad is back up and running. The person in charge of train operations says they still don't know what cased it. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A day after one of its historic train cars derailed, the Georgetown Loop railroad is back up and running.

The first car on the train went off the tracks and tipped over Tuesday spilling passengers out of their seats.

STORY | Georgetown Loop Railroad car tips off tracks with passengers on board

The Vice President of facilities for the Georgetown Loop, Tom Hill, says they're not 100 percent sure what caused the derailment.

"We don't know what happened," said Hill.

He thinks it was a mechanical malfunction with the car itself.

"The tracks were inspected yesterday. The trains were inspected," said Hill. "Sometimes a piece of metal just gets old."

In the case of the car that tipped, over 100 years old, he says.

The train car that tipped is now out of circulation, but the Georgetown Loop train is still rolling.

Hill says the train usually runs 5 mph.

The derailment happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and every ride after that was canceled. The first ride after the derailment left around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hill says they've been working with their customers who had tickets for the canceled trains to get them appropriate refunds or coupons.

The Georgetown Loop is federally controlled and operated. The Federal Railroad Administration says the company must let them know of an issue like this within 30 days after the end of the month in which the accident occurred.

You can search the number of derailments that occurred in Colorado by visiting FRA’s online database.

© 2017 KUSA-TV