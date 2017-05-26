Well emitting natural gas prompts evacuations in Logan County

East Cheyenne Gas Storage (Photo: Google Maps)

LOGAN COUNTY - Evacuations are underway for several homes in northeast Colorado near Peetz after a well started emitting natural gas into the atmosphere Thursday afternoon.

Contractors at East Cheyenne Gas Storage were working on a well used to inject and withdraw natural gas into an underground storage facility when a safety device failed.

Natural gas from the well is now being vented into the atmosphere.

Emergency responders in Logan County have established a perimeter and used reverse 911 calls to evacuate nearby homes.

Well-control contractors have arrived at the scene to shut in the wells and stop the flow of natural gas.

Cranes, water tanks, trucks and other equipment has arrived to assist.

East Cheyenne Gas Storage has been in service since 2011 and is owned by Houston-based Midstream Energy Holdings LLC.

© 2017 KUSA-TV