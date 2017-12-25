Western Colorado eyes potential BLM move

(Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - Officials in Western Colorado say they have the perfect place if the federal Bureau of Land Management decides to move its Washington, D.C. headquarters closer to the vast lands it administers.



Western Colorado.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that Mesa County officials hope to lure the BLM. Some 45 percent of Mesa County is managed by the federal agency.



Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, a former U.S. representative from Montana, has broached the idea of a westward move.



