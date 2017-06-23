KUSA
Westminster officer removes huge snake from resident's property

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 9:26 AM. MDT June 23, 2017

WESTMINSTER - Being a police officer brings its fair share of interesting situations.

Aside from crime and traffic related incidents, officers are occasionally called to handle situations involving animals – like duck and cat rescues.

What’s not quite as common? Calls for removing a huge snake from a resident’s yard.

That was exactly the task for an officer in Westminster on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Westminster Police joked that the ‘sssuspect’ was taken into custody and relocated to a nearby open space.

Good work, officer! 

