What are those black and red bugs crawling all over Fort Collins?

A boxelder bug crawls on a leaf. (Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The bug that seems to be swarming Fort Collins has a name.

Meet the boxelder bug, the black and red critter that has probably taken a liking to your home, your office, your car — we could go on.

The good news is boxelder bugs are harmless. The bad news — for those not fond of creepy crawlers — is they're not moving out of your living spaces anytime soon.

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about your antennaed roommates.

1. What are they?

Boxelder bugs are half-inch long, winged insects with black bodies and red or orange markings. They're called boxelder bugs because they're often found around boxelder trees. Although they're native to the western United States, they can be found across the country and in Canada. They can fly but quite enjoy crawling around walls and surfaces.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ga3WwC

© 2017 KUSA-TV