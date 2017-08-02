What Colorado is doing to open the door for self-driving cars

(Photo: CATHY PROCTOR | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado on Thursday became the third state in the nation to pass a law allowing self-driving cars on its roads, with Gov. John Hickenlooper signing SB-213 into law Thursday — on the hood of a General Motors Co.’ all-electric Bolt vehicle.

“I’ve never signed a bill on the hood of a car before,” Hickenlooper said, using four commemorative pens to sign his name to the legislation.

Michigan passed a law in late 2016, Georgia also has passed a law, and Colorado became the third state in the nation, said Harry Lightsey, executive director of emerging technologies policy at General Motors.

Lightsey attended the signing ceremony — as did an all-electric GM Bolt that was tricked out with sensors and cameras to allow it to drive itself, Lightsey said.

