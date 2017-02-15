What happens to Colorado if the EPA shrinks?

Interstate 25 traffic travels east of Colorado's Front Range south of Fort Collins in this file photo (Photo: Austin Humphreys/Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - You can thank the Environmental Protection Agency for keeping your drinking water clean and your air easy to breathe. And for turning the Animas River a lovely shade of mustard.

In Colorado, the EPA wears many hats. Some people, including proposed EPA chief Scott Pruitt and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., think it should put many — or all — of those hats back on the rack.

Gaetz introduced a bill to eliminate the EPA effective Jan. 1, 2019, leaving "states and local governments to protect their environmental assets in the absence of federal overreach."

It's unlikely the EPA will truly vanish anytime soon. But the anti-regulation records of Pruitt and EPA transition leader Myron Ebell indicate a strong chance of a scaled-back future for the 46-year-old brainchild of President Richard Nixon.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ljyyzK

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan