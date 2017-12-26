What it's like to be homeless on Christmas

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

KUSA - During the five months Terry Williams has been homeless, he has seen a few things near the intersection of 22nd and Lawrence Street in Denver.

“They call this area ‘The Jungle’ because of how bad it is,” he said.

Williams, who is a Denver native, has overcome drug addiction and is well on his way to renting an apartment of his own.

“I went to the staffing agency and got the job of my lifetime working at a nursing home in lower downtown, which has a great benefit package. And they pay great,” Williams said. “If I save money, maybe I will start seeing some light again, maybe I will find an apartment.”

He says the kindness of advocates and strangers have helped him pave a path out of the so-called “Jungle.”

“To see the hearts of these guys who get out here and do this just speaks to why people live in Colorado,” he said.

Men and women like Adam Caldecourt and Heidi Miller decided to make the most of Christmas away from their families in Wisconsin.

“We are actually from Wisconsin, wasn’t able to get home to see our families, so we figured what better than to butt up and get out here on the streets,” Caldecourt said.

After they ran out of their food donations, they ran into David Ingram -- another person with a desire to feed the homeless.

“I live three hours away from here. I drove through a storm to get here,” said Ingram, who drove to downtown Denver from Grand Lake, Colorado.

The restaurant where he works, Sagebrush BBQ & Grill, donated catering supplies for him to use to donate warm meals.

Ingram’s reasoning for making the dangerous drive through wintry conditions?

“God kind of just put all this stuff on my heart,” he said.

Terry Williams says people like Ingram, Miller and Caldecourt provide hope in ‘The Jungle.’ And with their help and his own determination, Williams was able to have a Merry Christmas.

“Today this Christmas is great because I can finally wake up and feel like a citizen, like I belong in my hometown,” Williams said.

