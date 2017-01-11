What to do if your dog falls through ice

Robert Garner, Alex Shubin and Ron Simms with Poudre Fire Authority practice ice rescues at City Park's Sheldon Lake on Monday, January 9, 2017. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - You might be thinking about taking Rover on an extra long walk as Fort Collins thaws out from last week's frigid temperatures, but please, keep him on a leash.

For one, it's the law. But it's also prime time for thin ice on ponds and other bodies of water as the city rebounds from a bout of negative temperatures. In Denver, authorities rescued at least two dogs after they fell through ice this weekend, and Poudre Fire Authority has taken part in at least eight ice rescues that involved a dog since 2012.

Here's what to do if your dog gets into cold water.

1. Call 911.

Dispatchers will send PFA firefighters to your location to rescue your pet.

2. Don't go in after him. Seriously, don't.

"If the ice isn't strong enough to hold a dog, it's not going to be strong enough to hold a person," PFA Capt. Jon McKeon said.

