What will happen to the City Park Golf Course?

KUSA - The city of Denver is hosting the first of two public meetings Thursday night showcasing its controversial plans to redevelop the City Park Golf Course as part of a flood mitigation scheme.

The meetings come ahead of the course’s last few tee times until 2019.

City officials say adding “storm water detention areas” could save nearby neighborhoods from a 100-year flood.

But, not everyone is on board.

A change.org petition in protest of the project has more than 4,000 signatures.

Opponents are worried the redevelopment will cut down too many trees and change the historic flavor of the 104-year-old course.

The city says they'll replant what they cut down to keep the same tree canopy, and officials say they're working to keep as much of the historic feel of the course as possible.

The city appears ready to move ahead unless a court directs them otherwise.

The public meetings are slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the course’s club house.

