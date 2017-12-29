What you clicked on: top 9NEWS stories from 2017

Beautiful drone photograph of a sunset over the golden cupola of the Colorado Capital building in the city of Denver (Photo: nick1803, nick1803)

As 2017 draws to a close, we're reflecting on Colorado's events throughout the year.

Here's a list, based on page view analytics, of what readers on 9news.com clicked on the most.

Be warned, these aren't all feel-good stories. Some of them reflect tragedy across our communities.

We're also compiling a list of the most heartwarming stories we covered during 2017, so don't worry!

10. The seemingly random shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado

Scenes outside of Thornton Walmart where three people were killed.

On the night of Nov. 1, a man walked into the Walmart near Interstate 25 in Thornton and "nonchalantly" opened fire with a handgun near the store's checkout, killing Pamela Marques, 52, of Denver, Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton, and Victor Vasquez, 26, of Denver.

(Photo: Courtesy families)

A Thornton police officer described the aftermath of the shooting as “mass chaos," as hundreds of people ran out of the store.

9. Our profile on 'The Switzerland of America:' a Colorado town with stunning sights, rich history

Ouray is a one-of-a-kind Colorado mountain town nestled in the San Juan Mountains in the southwestern part of Colorado. Named after Ute Indian Chief Ouray, it was first established as a mining camp in 1877. Today, it's sustained by tourism.

As part of our 9Neighborhoods weekly series, we visited Ouray, Colorado. The story would become one of our most popular articles of 2017.

Affectionately known as “The Switzerland of America,” Ouray is a gorgeous and one-of-a-kind Colorado mountain town nestled in the San Juan Mountains in the southwestern part of Colorado.

8. A driver in Aurora who likely drove into an RTD train on purpose

Video surveillance showed Aurora Police that the man behind the wheel of a van that inched onto the commuter rail lines on Feb, 14 may have done so on purpose.

“He actually stops on the Union Pacific railroad tracks and sits there,” Aurora Police told 9NEWS. “We estimate about 38 seconds that he sat there. At that point, he moves forward into the path of the A Line train and is struck.”

7. Total [Solar] Eclipse of the Heart

Photo composite by Cory Reppenhagen

It captivated America for an afternoon: the total solar eclipse.

6. A chanting, singing crowd waited to meet Congressman Mike Coffman. To their fury, he snuck out early from the community event.

A crowd of frustrated people wait to meet with Congressman Mike Coffman. Many of them have questions about the Affordable Care Act. (Photo: Bryan Wendland)

Republican Congressman Mike Coffman made headlines in January, 2017 when he snuck out early from his own community event on the Affordable Care Act.

A statement from his Chief of Staff would later say the event was not a town hall event.

5. After several days of searching, the body of a young boy was pulled from underneath the ice in an Aurora park

David Puckett

6-year-old David Puckett left his home in Aurora after arguing with one of his siblings on New Year's Eve.

More than 150 people from multiple agencies scoured the area for days looking for the boy, whose body was tragically pulled from an icy pond a few days later.

4. A forest fire briefly threatened the tourist town of Breckenridge, as images of its smoke plume could be seen looming above Main Street

The Peak 2 Fire as seen from the town of Breckenridge, Colorado. (Photo: Tony Cooper)

In July, a mountain biker spotted smoke from what would come to be called the Peak 2 Fire.

The plume of smoke was visible for miles, prompting officials to tell the entire town of Breckenridge to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

A few days later, the fire would be mostly contained without any damage to the town. Firefighters believe it was human-caused.

3. A Colorado rancher plowed a 'Trump' sign more than a mile-wide on his property in Limon

A rancher in eastern Colorado plowed giant "TRUMP" letters in his field. His work was so large, it could be seen from airplanes leaving DIA.

The low-tech job took about two hours to complete, he said.

2. A man leaped from his burning tanker truck after crashing on I-25, causing massive damage to the interstate

I-25 is closed in both directions between Orchard and Belleview due to a vehicle fire. The closure is expected to go into the afternoon. (Photo: Sky9)

Massive plumes of black smoke engulfed Interstate 25 in the tech center, causing hundreds of people to call 9NEWS. Turns out, a tanker truck had crashed and caught fire.

Road crews worked through the night to repair the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in the Denver Tech Center after a tanker fire in early June.

The fire was extinguished after burning for nearly three hours.

1. Horrifying video showed cheerleaders at Denver's East High School being forced into the splits, prompting a police investigation, school district investigation, and outrage from 9NEWS viewers and readers alike

Denver East girls' basketball beats Kennedy on Tuesday, January 24. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

During the first week of cheer camp for East High School in June, an incoming freshman was surrounded by new teammates, and forced, by the recently hired cheer coach, into an extended split position.

The video was obtained by 9NEWS in August.

